Kuwait Reports 1,246 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Deaths

Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:00 PM

Kuwait reports 1,246 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2021) Kuwait's Ministry of Health announced on Monday 1,246 new COVID-19 infections and 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, reported state news agency KUNA.

The ministry's spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad said the total number of cases reached 277,832, with deaths at 1,590.

Around 1,361 people have recovered over the past day, taking the total of recoveries to 261,369, he added.

More Stories From Middle East

