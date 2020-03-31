Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced Tuesday that 23 people were infected by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the last 24 hours.

The announcement brings the country's tally of confirmed virus cases up to 289, according to ministry's spokesman Dr.

Abdullah Al-Sanad.

In addition, 216 virus patients are still receiving necessary treatment, while 13 others are in intensive care units; including three in a critical condition, KUNA reported.