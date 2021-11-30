UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 30 New COVID-19 Cases, No Deaths

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 02:15 PM

Kuwait reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) Kuwait has announced 30 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 413,327, and death toll remains unchanged at 2,465.

The ministry added that 15 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 410,610.

Related Topics

Kuwait From

Recent Stories

NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike ..

NEPRA to hold public hearing today on recent hike in power traffic

6 minutes ago
 NCA conducts admission tests for under graduate pr ..

NCA conducts admission tests for under graduate programmes

5 seconds ago
 Over Half of Unvaccinated Adults in US Not Ready t ..

Over Half of Unvaccinated Adults in US Not Ready to Take COVID-19 Pill If Sick - ..

3 minutes ago
 Markets hit by Moderna vaccine warning over Omicro ..

Markets hit by Moderna vaccine warning over Omicron

3 minutes ago
 Macron urges Iran's Raisi to respect nuclear oblig ..

Macron urges Iran's Raisi to respect nuclear obligations 'without delay'

3 minutes ago
 SNGPL detects 87,197 gas theft cases in 2020-21

SNGPL detects 87,197 gas theft cases in 2020-21

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.