Kuwait Reports 329 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 11:45 AM

Kuwait reports 329 new COVID-19 cases

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) Kuwait has announced 329 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 415,678, and death toll remains unchanged at 2,468.

The ministry added that 56 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total recoveries to 411,442.

