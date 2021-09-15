Kuwait reports 59 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2021) Kuwait has announced 59 new COVID-19 cases and two related death in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 410,901, and deaths to 2,434.

The ministry added that 134 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day.