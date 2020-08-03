UrduPoint.com
Launch Of Unit 1 Of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant A Historic Achievement For UAE: Zaki Nusseibeh

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 09:00 PM

Launch of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant a historic achievement for UAE: Zaki Nusseibeh

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2020) Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, stated that the launch of Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra Region, Abu Dhabi, is a historic achievement for the UAE in the field of producing electricity from clean nuclear energy, and will serve the country’s sustainable development process.

In a statement published today, Nusseibeh said that the UAE’s leadership and the hardworking Emirati people have registered a key achievement in the Arab region and established the foundations of the country’s development, to secure the future of generations to come for the next fifty years.

He then commended the efforts of the UAE’s leadership and its keenness to continue the journey started by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established a sustainable national environment that will meet the demands of the fourth industrial revolution.

The launch of the plant reflects the UAE’s global stature, becoming one of the first countries in the Arab world to use peaceful nuclear energy to produce clean energy for sustainable development, he said in conclusion.

