Lebanese Premier To Tender His Resignation
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 09:30 PM
BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) The Prime Minister of Lebanon, Saad Al Hariri, Tuesday said he would tender his resignation to the Lebanese President.
In a televised speech, Al Hariri said he already hit a dead end in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by huge protests across the country.
"For 13 days the Lebanese people have waited for a decision for a political solution that stops the deterioration," he added.
"It is time for us to have a big shock to face the crisis. I am going to the Baabda palace to submit the resignation of the government," he declared.