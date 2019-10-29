UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lebanese Premier To Tender His Resignation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) The Prime Minister of Lebanon, Saad Al Hariri, Tuesday said he would tender his resignation to the Lebanese President.

In a televised speech, Al Hariri said he already hit a dead end in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by huge protests across the country.

"For 13 days the Lebanese people have waited for a decision for a political solution that stops the deterioration," he added.

"It is time for us to have a big shock to face the crisis. I am going to the Baabda palace to submit the resignation of the government," he declared.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Lebanon Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

21 minutes ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

2 hours ago

Dar Al Ber launches new relief campaign for Rohing ..

2 hours ago

UAE provides 26 tonnes of food aid to Southern Mar ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.