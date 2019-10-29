Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) The Prime Minister of Lebanon, Saad Al Hariri, Tuesday said he would tender his resignation to the Lebanese President.

In a televised speech, Al Hariri said he already hit a dead end in trying to resolve a crisis unleashed by huge protests across the country.

"For 13 days the Lebanese people have waited for a decision for a political solution that stops the deterioration," he added.

"It is time for us to have a big shock to face the crisis. I am going to the Baabda palace to submit the resignation of the government," he declared.