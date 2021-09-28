UrduPoint.com

Light Middle East 2021 Gets Underway In Dubai

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 08:30 PM

Light Middle East 2021 gets underway in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) The 15th edition of Light middle East, the region’s premier exhibition, conference, and awards programme for lighting, design and technology, opened today in Dubai, featuring 100 exhibitors and brands from 23 countries.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt Middle East, Light Middle East this week sees the largest ever German Pavilion in 15 years, alongside other exhibiting countries, such as Belarus, Finland, France, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, and Spain, the USA, and the UAE.

Local exhibitors such as Abensal, Cinmar, Creation Gulf, Elettrico Lighting, Ledvance, Lumentek, and Zeta Lumen, are rubbing shoulders with top international brands including ACB Iluminacion, Centrsvet, Korner, Ledvance, Perdix, Luz Negra, and Intiled, with all eager to re-establish business links in a Middle East lighting fixtures market that is estimated to be worth US$5.1 billion in 2022.

Dishan Isaac, Senior Show Manager for Light Middle East, said, "Large scale construction activity and considerable investment by regional governments into buildings, industrial and commercial infrastructure is expected to sustain long term demand for the latest in lighting technology and innovations.

"Research has shown that the region will continue to be a major growth market for LED and smart lighting systems in particular, due to the existence of increasingly environmentally-aware governments and local populations.

"Infrastructure developments coupled with comprehensive smart city initiatives are key indicators of the market potential, while the drop in LED costs and increased demand for energy efficient lighting have kept the market in a decidedly upbeat mood," added Isaac.

Exhibitors are using Light Middle East, which runs until 30th September at the Dubai World Trade Centre, to showcase their latest technologies and solutions – for most this is the first opportunity they’ve had to meet and connect with the industry physically, and in-person at a trade fair since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Sustainability, IoT, smart and human-centric lighting is high on the agenda at Light Middle East 2021, with exhibitors keen to show how their products are better for the environment and human health.

Light Middle East 2021 returns with its THINKLIGHT conference featuring more than 30 speakers across eight verticals, certified workshops, and the Light Middle East Lighting Design Recognition Awards, where a shortlist of 45 finalists contest eight categories at the region’s foremost awards programme for lighting design and technology.

