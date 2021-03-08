UrduPoint.com
Limited-term Permits For Parking Spaces In Abu Dhabi, Al Ain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 03:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2021) Companies and individuals in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain can now apply online for a limited-term Mawaqif parking permit to be used in standard public parking spaces, marked with black and blue paint.

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of Abu Dhabi said that with this permit, customers who regularly use public parking spaces will be able to use them without the need of making a payment with each use. Permits can be issued for a month, three months, six months or 12 months. The fees for a monthly permit costs AED391, AED1,174, AED2,348, and AED4,695 respectively.

The permit is only eligible to be used in standard parking spaces, and cannot be used in resident, villa areas or premium parking spaces marked with white and blue paint, it added.

Mail delivery companies and service providers may also apply for the permit for their fleets.

