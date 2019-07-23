Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2019 announced

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the Ajman Tourism Development Department, ATDD, announced the launch of the Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival, a four-day event that will be held at the Emirates Hospitality Centre.

The participants, including the UAE University, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Khalifa International Award for date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, the Hatta Municipality, the Abu Dhabi Police and the Municipality and Planning Department Ajman, will exhibit different types of dates and citrus fruits grown in the UAE across 40 booths. The festival, which is expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors, will include a variety of economic, commercial, cultural and heritage-related events, activities and competitions to support farmers and showcase their efforts.

Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the ATDD Chairman, closely monitors the festival and this has contributed to its success and development. It has become an annual forum for people who are interested in planting palm trees and exchanging opinions and ideas about investing in agriculture and manufacturing, especially since the UAE is famous for a variety of high-quality dates.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, ATDD Director-General, said, "This is a continuation of the great journey that began with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the UAE’s, agricultural renaissance. Moreover, such festivals contribute to Ajman’s tourism sector and the economy. This year, for the first time, the festival will include the Ajman Honey Festival in cooperation with the Hatta Municipality. Forty participants will exhibit honey products and there will be a special laboratory to assess the quality of the honey, a qualitative addition to events at the festival."

Al Geziry also extended his thanks to H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi for his kind patronage.

The festival is being sponsored by the Liwa Centre for Dates Packaging and Trading, the Ajman Chamber of Commerce & Industry, the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, and the Liwa Company.

The organisers hope that the festival will increase the awareness of farmers over modern agricultural practices, so that palm trees can provide them with a good source of income. They also hope to motivate farmers to upgrade the variety of the UAE dates.