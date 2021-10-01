Local Press: Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes cultures from East to West, from North to South, carries limitless pledges of universal harmony and unity

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) Expo 2020 Dubai, the unique world event, carrying in its womb limitless pledges of universal harmony and unity, will without doubt sow millions of seeds of economic growth and social progress for generations of Emiratis to come, a UAE newspaper commented on Friday following the grand opening ceremony last night.

''Armed with invincible grit and an indomitable will to succeed and a well-entrenched faith in the essential power of commitment, the Expo 2020 Dubai team, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, unclasped layer by layer and frame by frame its psychedelic presentation and august messages of peace and tolerance on Thursday,'' wrote The Gulf Today in its today's editorial.

The comment said: ''The domed Al Wasl Plaza, centrepiece of the vast Expo site, was lit by spectacular projections as Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh H.H. Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum declared the event open.

"The entire world gathers in the UAE as we inaugurate together, with the blessing of Allah, Expo 2020 Dubai," Sheikh Hamdan said.

''The UAE flourished in all its splendour and in unquestionable measure as a mesmerised world watched. The citizens, residents and visitors can confidently describe the experience as the greatest they have ever been witness to. The immaculate socio-political ensemble of the United Arab Emirates, under the humane and never-say-never leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, begins its march into history on October 1. The Expo ends on March 31,'' the Sharjah-based daily remarked.

The mega event, being held for the first time in the middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia, is all set to welcome delegations representing over 191 nations.

Sheikh Mohammed said, "We promised to organise the most exceptional Expo in the history of the event. Our nation’s talented citizens were able to convert this vision into a comprehensive plan for success, conveying a message to the world that our commitment to excellence makes us an important contributor to shaping the globe’s future. Their unwavering positivity, determination and diligent planning gave us the confidence that our mission will be accomplished."

''Diligence has never failed anybody. Expo2020 Dubai once again proved that,'' said The Gulf Today in conclusion.

In its daily comment, the Gulf news wrote :''It was a celebration of hope. It was also a sneak peek at the future; a showcase of innovation, cultural diversity and a reflection of how people coming together can change the world. A night replete with Emirati hospitality, Expo 2020 Dubai was officially inaugurated on Thursday, announcing to the world that Dubai is open; the UAE is open.'' His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led in welcoming cultures from East to West, from North to South – of 192 countries that gathered not only to participate in the world’s greatest show but also to forge unity and convey the story of Expo’s overarching theme – ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, officially opened the Expo which will run until March 31 next year. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, set the tone of the global event.

Ahead of the official Opening Ceremony, Sheikh Mohammed said: "The nation is proud of the 10-year preparations for the largest global event that will last for six months, with the participation of 192 countries, underscoring the international trust in our country."

In Abu Dhabi, The National commented that: ''Expos can change cities. By drawing large numbers of international visitors and inviting countries to showcase the very best of their societies, they introduce new possibilities to the local landscape. And when the party is over, the attendees take what they have learnt back home with them.

This is perhaps aptly summed up in the theme of Dubai Expo 2020: "Connecting minds, creating the future." The mega-event that for the past eight years has been a vision, a blueprint and then a work in progress, is finally reality, ready for the world stage.'' Last night, as the opening ceremony got under way, viewers witnessed the scope of what a post-pandemic future could hold.

Over the next 182 days, Dubai Expo 2020 will focus on the sub-themes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability. Visitors will no doubt get a glimpse of the kind of world we want to live in, as sustainability becomes a driving force in global development and climate action becomes an increasingly non-negotiable priority.

The Expo site will display what this sustainable future could look like. The actual physical space is larger than 600 football pitches, and a testament to how seriously the UAE, as it reaches its 50th anniversary, takes the ideals the event represents.

Over the next six months, visitors from across the world – and also from within the UAE – will get a chance to marvel at how seamlessly Dubai has been able to bring together a vision of sustainability and technology, harnessing the power of imagination and addressing the needs of the future.

It has been a year of introspection worldwide, as societies ask themselves how best to chart a path through not only the pandemic, but an era of less certainty, greater complexity. In Dubai, the world will come together to have a good time, but also to ponder these issues as one. When it is over, the hope is that people will walk away with greater confidence in the future we can all build together.''