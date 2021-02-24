Local Press: IDEX spotlights UAE’s strategic importance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) "That two deals worth over AED12 billion were signed on the first two days of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2021 shows the strategic importance of the UAE, particularly in the realm of defence," noted a UAE daily.

In an editorial on Wednesday, Gulf Today said, "Although the wheel of life has stopped in many countries of the world during the year 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, business activity in the UAE keeps moving as usual. All thanks to the wisdom of our wise leadership that works day and night to catapult the country into prestigious positions at international gatherings.

"On the first day, seven contracts were awarded to foreign companies, and 12 contracts were awarded to companies based in the UAE. On the second day, nine contracts were awarded to foreign companies, and 2 contracts were awarded to companies based in the UAE."

"The UAE Armed Forces have further finalised deals with the Abu Dhabi-based company, the International Golden Group, purchasing ammunition and weapons for the armed forces at a value of AED689,156,040," the paper added.

It continued, "The hosting of the global event by the UAE, amidst the extraordinary conditions affecting the entire world, highlights the need for global cooperation to ensure the recovery process from the pandemic and its repercussions.

"IDEX is a leading exhibition specialising in defence areas and related military technologies from around the world, which underscores the UAE’s leading regional and international stature and its ability to host and organise key global events, in tandem with the highest global standards.

"

The paper went on to say, "One does feel a sense of pride at the national participation in IDEX 2021 and the presence of many leading national companies, underscoring the development witnessed by the UAE in defence industries.

"Such is the UAE’s gravity at the meet that Pakistan has expressed a desire to enhance the level and scope of military engagements with the UAE. General Nadeem Raza, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan, stated this after attending the ceremony of signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pakistan’s Global Industrial & Defence Solutions (GIDS) and UAE’s Tawazun, according to the Pakistan Embassy in the UAE.

"Praise for hosting the event has come from none other than the United States. Sean Murphy, Chargé d’Affaires at the United States Embassy in Abu Dhabi, has affirmed that the United Arab Emirates and the United States of America enjoy a decades-old strategic partnership."

The Sharjah-based daily concluded by saying, "Truly the UAE’s achievements are many, which all show its excellence, success and leadership in all fields, and at all levels. Here is a country where trials and tribulations do not put the brakes on realising dreams laid down by the founding fathers."