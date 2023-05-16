(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 16th May, 2023 (WAM) – The Authority of Social Contributions (Ma'an), announced a contribution by the Mubadala Investment Company of AED50 million, the largest contribution ever received since the Authority’s inception in 2019, allowing Ma'an to further strengthen its ability to provide resources and support through strategic programs aimed at addressing key social priorities of Abu Dhabi.

The contribution made by Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, will be made over five years and channeled towards Abu Dhabi’s social sector entities through integrated solutions that support their efforts to enhance the well-being of the Emirate community. To date, over 700,000 citizens and residents in Abu Dhabi have benefited from the financial allocations provided by Ma’an through various social programs and initiatives under the Social Investment Fund and other key workstreams.

Commenting on the contribution, Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of Ma’an, said: “The contribution made by Mubadala Investment Company will allow Ma'an to continue its essential work across the Emirate, as we strive towards our shared vision for the future. At Ma'an, our role is to inspire the collective efforts of various sectors, including the private sector and civil society, to achieve the desired social impact based on the approved social priorities, which cannot be carried out without contributions such as these.”

Homaid Abdalla Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO, Chief Corporate and Human Capital Officer, Mubadala Investment Company, said: “We are working hand-in-hand with Ma’an, with one shared vision, to address social challenges in the Abu Dhabi Emirate, as the main objective behind this partnership.

This vision is in line with our conviction to bring positive change to communities where we work and ensure our support helps change lives for generations to come. We are committed to supporting our society, and will continue working closely with our partner to deliver more impactful projects in the future.”

Since its inception, Ma'an has played a crucial role in leading change and bringing about social impact through funding, awareness, volunteering, and third sector empowerment. Being a government agency that acts as a trusted partner for contributors, Ma'an has been entrusted to provide mechanism that enable the main players of the Abu Dhabi social sector to deliver on the Abu Dhabi vision of fostering a caring, inclusive society that makes life-changing differences for individuals, families, and communities facing special circumstances across the Emirate.

As social innovation and participation requires resources and comprehensive strategic partnerships to reach sustainable social solutions, Ma’an has placed a greater focus on the importance of constructive cooperation amongst all stakeholders to achieve its vision and strategic objective of shaping collaborative communities.

Ma’an is the Abu Dhabi Government entity tasked with collecting social responsibility contributions from public and private sector entities, as well as individuals, which it directs towards various social priorities in the emirate, as identified by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi. The authority provides integrated solutions to enhance the wellbeing of Abu Dhabi’s community by providing funding and evaluating impact based on the highest standards of governance.