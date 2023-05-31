Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Auckland Islands, New Zealand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WELLINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) The US Geological Survey on Wednesday reported a strong 6.2-magnitude earthquake off New Zealand's southern coast, near the mostly uninhabited Auckland Islands.

New Zealand's GeoNet monitoring agency said the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface.

There was no immediate tsunami warning and no reports of damage on the New Zealand mainland.