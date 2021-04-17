Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed Virtual Ramadan Series announces themes for Golden Jubilee Year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2021) The Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed has announced the launch of the virtual Ramadan series, which will see episodes centred on learning, inspiring and reflecting, to enhance the quality of life, build communities, and create a better future for people everywhere. Episodes will air weekly during the Holy Month, starting on Monday, 19 April at 5:45 PM.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, the Majlis will run in parallel with celebrations taking place across the country as the UAE marks its Golden Jubilee. The entire community is being invited to watch the episodes, engage with the topics discussed, and reflect on the last 50 years of the country’s eventful history.

In keeping with the Majlis tradition, this year’s series aims to offer viewers a platform to learn from one another and to connect the community in a manner that creates a positive social impact and the forging of stronger bonds. The programme enables broad discussions on the topics, with the issues in each episode explored by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed alongside the featured local and international experts.

Human fraternity and peaceful coexistence is the first theme that will be examined, specifically its impact on the evolution and progress of societies. It will place a particular focus on the UAE’s experience in building a home for people from all nationalities, religions, and cultures, with a long-term vision that has turned the Emirates into a melting pot of cultures and a role model for peaceful coexistence. Discussing the issue will be Shaykh Abdallah Bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council; Bishop Paul Hinder, Senior Rabbi, Jewish Council of the Emirates; and Rabbi Dr.

Elie Abadie, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia.

Global Health and wellbeing is also on the agenda, with the coronavirus pandemic bringing the importance of resilient health systems into sharp focus. The ongoing efforts and successes in eliminating other diseases, such as smallpox and polio, will also be appraised.

A talk on how individuals can come together, learn from each other, and make meaningful contributions that help shape a more resilient community for a stable future. With their energy, imagination and ambition, the youth have a considerable role to play in these efforts and will be the subject of particular focus during the series.

The Majlis will also explore lifelong learning as a concept and as a powerful instrument with the potential to unearth more discoveries and enable accelerated progress. The UAE’s aspirations for the next 50 years – another topic of discussion – will create ample opportunities for those who call the UAE home to be involved in their country’s accomplishments and its quest to become a world leader in every sector.

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed series has championed communication and dialogue as a core value for 16 years, bringing together decision-makers, officials, and experts from around the world to share their ideas about effective ways of building solid relations that can overcome challenges and meet important community objectives, which this year include boosting recovery efforts and preparing for the post-COVID-19 world.

The first lecture in the Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed Virtual Ramadan Series will air at 5:45pm on Monday, 19 April on Emarat tv Channel and on the MBZ Majlis YouTube Channel. The following sessions are scheduled for the same time every Monday during the Holy Month, with reruns aired on Wednesdays.