UrduPoint.com

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Meets With Kuwait Crown Prince At Middle East Green Initiative Summit

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 11:45 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Prince at Middle East Green Initiative Summit

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, met today with Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Crown Prince, on the sidelines of the middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit, which concluded today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, bilateral ties between the two countries were discussed.

The two sides also reviewed Arab and international efforts to preserve the environment and address climate change and its impact on global economy.

They also stressed the importance of the efforts led by Saudi Arabia in this respect and their positive impact at regional and international levels as well as their contributions to tackle environmental challenges and improve life quality.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Riyadh Rashid Saudi Arabia Middle East Cabinet Arab

Recent Stories

UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences ..

UAE National Arabian Horse Championship commences Tuesday

23 minutes ago
 Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s ..

Space sector plays major role in realising UAE’s vision for development, enhan ..

53 minutes ago
 Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live St ..

Thank you, Pakistan, for Welcoming Cricket Live Streaming!

53 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, Pakistan&#039;s Sindh province Governor review accelerating co ..

2 hours ago
 Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challen ..

Final countdown begins to Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

3 hours ago
 White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover ..

White House 'Deeply Alarmed' by Military Takeover in Sudan, Calls for Release of ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.