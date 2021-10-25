Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Kuwait Crown Prince at Middle East Green Initiative Summit

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, met today with Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Crown Prince, on the sidelines of the middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit, which concluded today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, bilateral ties between the two countries were discussed.

The two sides also reviewed Arab and international efforts to preserve the environment and address climate change and its impact on global economy.

They also stressed the importance of the efforts led by Saudi Arabia in this respect and their positive impact at regional and international levels as well as their contributions to tackle environmental challenges and improve life quality.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, attended the meeting.