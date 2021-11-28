UrduPoint.com

Maktoum Bin Mohammed Receives Presidents Of Latvia And Suriname At Expo 2020 Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 09:15 PM

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives Presidents of Latvia and Suriname at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, today received President Egils Levits of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and explored expanded cooperation across various sectors.

The President of Latvia commended the UAE on its accomplishments that have raised its stature on the global stage, and congratulated Dubai on hosting an exceptional Expo 2020.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum also received President Chan Santokhi of the Republic of Suriname, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum praised the strong relationship shared by the two countries and the collaboration between the two nations across various sectors.

He also expressed the desire to promote greater collaboration between the two nations and unlock new mutual investment opportunities.

President Chan Santokhi expressed Suriname’s keenness to further develop ties between the two nations, mainly in the investment and business sectors.

He also praised the UAE’s openness towards other nations and cultures and its efforts to explore new bilateral investment avenues that can bring benefits to people of both nations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business UAE Dubai Rashid Suriname Latvia 2020

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavili ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

46 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai h ..

Mohammed bin Rashid unveils AED3.8 billion Dubai housing strategy

4 hours ago
 17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

17,208 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

4 hours ago
 US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t ..

US, UAE creating together future jobs that don’t exist now: American business ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most techno ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to Amazon’s most technologically advanced fulfillment ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.