Maktoum bin Mohammed receives Presidents of Latvia and Suriname at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, today received President Egils Levits of Latvia at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and explored expanded cooperation across various sectors.

The President of Latvia commended the UAE on its accomplishments that have raised its stature on the global stage, and congratulated Dubai on hosting an exceptional Expo 2020.

H.H. Sheikh Maktoum also received President Chan Santokhi of the Republic of Suriname, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum praised the strong relationship shared by the two countries and the collaboration between the two nations across various sectors.

He also expressed the desire to promote greater collaboration between the two nations and unlock new mutual investment opportunities.

President Chan Santokhi expressed Suriname’s keenness to further develop ties between the two nations, mainly in the investment and business sectors.

He also praised the UAE’s openness towards other nations and cultures and its efforts to explore new bilateral investment avenues that can bring benefits to people of both nations.