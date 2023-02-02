Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 1st February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, today toured the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2023, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 30 January to 2 February.

Held under the theme of ‘innovation and sustainability in healthcare’, the largest gathering of healthcare companies, technology and products in the MENA region, features 3,000 exhibitors from 70 countries. The four-day event is expected to bring together more than 51,000 attendees.

Dr. Jaleela bint Sayed Jawad Hassan, Minister of Health of Bahrain; and His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), accompanied his Highness on the tour.

Sheikh Mansoor visited the stands of leading organisations exhibiting at Arab Health. At the DHA stand, His Highness was briefed about the Authority’s key initiatives including Ejadah, a value-based healthcare model that seeks to further improve health services and preventive care, leading to better public health and reduced healthcare expenditure.

He also visited the stand of NAFFCO, which is displaying the first electric ambulance of its kind made in the UAE.

HH Sheikh Mansoor also visited the stands of G42 Healthcare and Pure Health.

Sheikh Mansoor visited the Emirates Health pavilion, under whose umbrella, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DOH) are participating in the event. The three bodies are showcasing jointly-developed projects as part of a unique national initiative to provide curative and digital health services aligned with the country's strategy to establish a sustainable, flexible preventive health system. The 1,200-square-metre Emirates Health pavilion is the largest ever pavilion in the history of Arab Heath 2023.

Arab Heath 2023 features over 300 regional and international speakers and nine Continuous Medical education (CME) conferences. The event also features the second edition of the Future Health Summit at the Museum of the Future. The exclusive, fully immersive event for C-suite healthcare industry executives will explore the future of health and healthcare possibilities in the metaverse. World-renowned industry leaders, visionaries, metaverse experts, authors, and futurists on the topic will offer their insights at the event.