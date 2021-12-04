UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Mohammed Attends Closing Of 10th Edition Of ‘My Blood For My Country’ Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai and Vice Chairman of the board of Directors of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation, attended the closing ceremony of the 10th edition of ‘My Blood for My Country’ campaign.

The event, which coincided with the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations, was held at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Launched in 2012, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the campaign has succeeded in collecting 44,348 blood units in the last 10 years through a total of 706 campaigns, which contributed to saving around 132,000 lives.

Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), thanked Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for supporting the campaign.

Al Ketbi said that His Highness’s attendance on the closing day of the campaign adds further encouragement to achieve the initiative’s various objectives and raises awareness among community members on the importance of donating blood to help save the lives of others.

The 10th edition of the campaign, jointly organised by Emarat Al Youm newspaper, Al Ameen service and the Dubai Health Authority, attracted a remarkable turnout of 16,730 donors, compared to 4,750 donors in 2020.

The ‘My Blood for My Country’ campaign aims to raise awareness on blood donation as a noble humanitarian act. The initiative seeks to attract first-time donors to expand the database of blood donors in the emirate. Through a wider database, DHA can easily reach out to donors in case of emergencies that require blood donation.

