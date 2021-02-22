UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Zayed Visits National, International Pavilions Of IDEX 2021

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:45 PM

Mansour bin Zayed visits national, international pavilions of IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today toured the 15th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During his tour, Sheikh Mansour viewed the latest defence innovations, systems and services showcased by the participating companies and exchanged talk with the exhibitors about the advanced defence technologies on display.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Abu Dhabi

Recent Stories

72 criminals held; drugs, weapons recovered

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister pays tributes to armed forces upon ..

3 minutes ago

Anti-IS Coalition, ISF, Peshmerga Discuss Creating ..

4 minutes ago

Gunmen injure two men in Jhal Magsi

4 minutes ago

UAF VC for adopting latest agricultural practices ..

4 minutes ago

'Concept paper' of new projects of Islamia Univers ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.