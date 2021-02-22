Mansour bin Zayed visits national, international pavilions of IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today toured the 15th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During his tour, Sheikh Mansour viewed the latest defence innovations, systems and services showcased by the participating companies and exchanged talk with the exhibitors about the advanced defence technologies on display.