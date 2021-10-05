Masdar participates at WETEX for sixth straight year to highlight clean-tech innovation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) Masdar is participating for the sixth straight year in the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) held at Expo 2020 Dubai. The company, which is celebrating 15 years of impact in the UAE, will showcase at the event its growing portfolio of innovative projects that are supporting sustainable development for the nation and the world.

As a continued Strategic Sponsor of WETEX, Masdar will highlight clean-tech innovation and sustainable urban development, focusing on cutting-edge solutions such as waste-to-energy production, and exploring how smart cities can contribute to decarbonisation efforts in the UAE and beyond.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said, "Masdar is proud to continue its strategic partnership with WETEX and we welcome the opportunity to amplify the debate on sustainability and the energy transition. Through platforms such as WETEX and Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, the UAE is driving the global sustainability agenda and taking a leading role in climate action. We look forward to another productive event, and to engage in meaningful dialogue with other organizations on delivering a more sustainable future for all.

"

Masdar will showcase its growing portfolio of clean-energy projects on its dedicated stand, located in the North Zone of Dubai Exhibition Centre (stand number SSP5), Masdar will spotlight the Sharjah-Waste-to-Energy project, the first commercial WTE plant in the middle East, co-developed with Bee’ah, which will divert more than 300,000 tonnes of solid municipal waste from landfill each year.

Visitors will also learn more about Masdar’s work on Phase III of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park (MBR) Solar Park in Dubai, the largest single-site solar park in the world, and about other future projects.

WETEX is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and held annually under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.