MBRU launches first doctorate programme in Dubai to support biomedical sciences

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) has launched a fully sponsored PhD in Biomedical Sciences, the first doctorate programme at MBRU, taking giant stride towards realising its vision to become a global hub for innovative and integrated healthcare education and research.

The programme has been designed to capitalise on the core strengths of MBRU, with a focus on broader themes of medical and biomedical sciences. It is available to anyone with a master's degree in a related subject, such as life or health sciences.

The programme, a first-of-its-kind in Dubai, was developed in alignment with the priorities of the National Advanced Sciences Agenda 2031, which focuses on national capacity building and addressing health challenges in the UAE through a national scientific system.

PhD graduate students will get the opportunity to work closely with a diverse and talented research faculty and the programme aims to match a student’s research interest with an appropriate faculty member from day one.

Research work will take place in MBRU’s newly equipped, state-of-the-art laboratories as well as the MBRU Biomedical Research Center supported by Al Jalila Foundation.

Research will focus on areas of genetics of developmental diseases, reproduction, cancer biology, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, and infectious diseases, pharmacology, lncRNA, stem cell biology, and tissue engineering.

"One of our core goals at MBRU is to train and nurture scientists and support research in the medical and biomedical sciences in the UAE. We believe that to be a great scientist, one needs to master a diverse set of competencies and this programme will give graduate students exposure to that diversity, with access to a talented research faculty spanning multiple areas of medical and biomedical sciences," said Professor Zaid Baqain, Provost, MBRU.

"Research drives our vision to be a global hub for innovative and integrated healthcare education. The PhD programme provides a research-intensive environment that will provide prospective graduate students with a strong foundation in the frontiers of biomedical sciences, through a variety of course work, as well as intense laboratory research training and conducting of an independent research project," said Professor Stefan Du Plessis, Dean of Research and Graduate Studies, MBRU.

To attract top local talent, MBRU is offering full scholarships for students from all nationalities accepted in the PhD programme. In addition, MBRU is also offering 50 percent scholarships for selected applicants from all nationalities applying to the Master in Biomedical Sciences programme, to support and empower researchers in the biomedical sciences field.

MBRU has also extended the application deadline on its MSc programme in Biomedical Sciences to 30th June 2021.