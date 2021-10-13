MBRU To Participate In NAJAH Abu Dhabi & NAJAH Dubai At Expo 2020 For Student Outreach

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2021) Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), is embarking on a major student outreach campaign at the NAJAH Abu Dhabi and NAJAH Dubai, one of the region’s leading higher education events, taking place from October 27th until the 29th in Abu Dhabi and October 31st until November 1st in Dubai.

"The Najah events are central to our recruitment campaigns, we leverage the NAJAH platform to engage qualified students in the country and make them fully aware of the wide range of educational opportunities our university provides for those looking to take the next step in their learning journey with the aim of playing a vital role in advancing healthcare in the region and beyond," explained Ahmad Al Awadhi, Senior Director of Student Services and Registration, MBRU.

"Our mission in MBRU is to advance health in the UAE and the region through an innovative and integrated academic health system, that is nationally responsive and globally connected, serving individuals and communities. Our programmes serve our mission and are aligned with the national goals for enhancing health and improving quality of care. MBRU prepares the healthcare providers of tomorrow and the future health scientists to embark on a career that is personally enriching while enabling them to play a key role in the development of the health and wellbeing of the nation," added Al Awadhi."

MBRU will also engage NAJAH attendees in its wide range of accredited programs across the fields of medicine, dentistry, and nursing.

The University’s College of Medicine offers two programs - a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences. Its Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine (HBMCDM) conducts five, full-time postgraduate dental programmes, which lead to eligibility for the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) and the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) specialty membership examinations. The College’s postgraduate dental students also benefit from a unique curriculum and practice through Dubai Dental Hospital (DDH), its clinical affiliate.

Additionally, HBMCDM runs a one-year Dental Internship Program in DDH, a trainee-oriented program, to broaden the perspective of recently graduated dentists by providing them the opportunity to deliver a comprehensive patient-centered dental care. The programme includes supervised practice as a general dentist and rotating in endodontic, periodontology, prosthodontics, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and oral surgery specialty practice. HBMCDM and Dubai Dental Hospital also offer a pioneering Endodontic Residency Program, a first of its kind in the UAE and the only one in the UAE to be accredited by the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS).

The University’s College of Nursing and Midwifery provides postgraduate specialty degrees through an integrated and aligned program of training, research, and scholarly activities, including a one-year full time or two-year part time MSc. programmes in Cardiovascular and Pediatric nursing.

The clinical component of the courses will see students undertake 12 weeks of clinical nursing practice in Northern Ireland, at the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, through a strategic partnership between MBRU and its academic partner Queen’s University of Belfast.

Recently, MBRU launched a PhD programme in Biomedical Sciences under the Deanship of Research and Graduate Studies. The PhD in Biomedical Sciences is the first doctoral program at MBRU. The program focuses on advances in medical and biomedical sciences that capitalise on areas of strength within MBRU.

The programme provides prospective graduates with a strong foundation in the frontiers of biomedical sciences through a variety of course work, as well as an intense laboratory research training.

NAJAH Abu Dhabi runs at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) while NAJAH Dubai takes place at the Expo Dubai Exhibition Centre.

MBRU will begin accepting applications for the academic year 2022-2023 for undergraduate and postgraduate programs at its Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine, College of Medicine, and College of Nursing and Midwifery from October 15, 2021.