MBZUAI opens admissions cycle for Fall 2021 cohort

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, MBZUAI, has opened its admissions cycle, which will see accepted students begin their AI education journey at the state-of-the-art Masdar City campus in Fall 2021.

MBZUAI has also recently extended admission offers to 100 students for the first academic year commencing in January 2021, with nearly 90 percent of the admitted students having already accepted their offers. Students accepted into the first cohort were selected from a high caliber group of 2,223 applicants of 97 different nationalities. Admitted students come from 31 countries, with a majority hailing from outside the MENA region.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of the MBZUAI board of Trustees, said, "In line with the country’s wise leadership vision, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence seeks to develop the necessary skills to achieve growth, progress and advancement. Technology, and artificial intelligence in particular, is the driving force of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and a core component of a sustainable and prosperous future.

"Building a workforce with expert technical skills will contribute towards strengthening the industrial sector in the UAE, while building our capacity for research and development, both of which will help elevate not only industries, but the country’s economy as a whole. A degree from MBZUAI will provide graduates with the skills and competencies to deploy the full potential of artificial intelligence for the betterment of communities, society, and economies, in the UAE and beyond," he added.

Since launching in October 2019, MBZUAI has achieved several important milestones, including the completion of its Masdar City campus and the successful completion of its first admissions cycle. In addition to appointing senior faculty members and leadership team made up of renowned experts, MBZUAI has received licensing and accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation, and has launched a series of expert-led webinars to build awareness and understanding of AI amongst the global community.

Additionally, the university has formed strategic partnerships for AI research and excellence with internationally renowned organisations, such as Virgin Hyperloop, and has hosted numerous delegations of international political and academic leaders.

Applications are being accepted for a Fall 2021 start in MBZUAI’s MSc and PhD programmes in Computer Vision and Machine Learning.

These programmes will be taught by a world-class faculty, overseen by the university’s Board of Trustees, which comprises internationally renowned experts in the field of AI.

Dr. Al Jaber is joined on the Board of Trustees by MBZUAI Interim President, Professor Sir Michael Brady, professor of Oncological Imaging at the University of Oxford, UK; Professor Anil K. Jain, a University Distinguished Professor at Michigan State University, USA; Dr. Kai-Fu Lee, a technology executive and venture capitalist based in Beijing, China; Professor Daniela Rus, Director of Massachusetts Institute of Technology Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, USA, and Peng Xiao, CEO of Group 42.

The University’s Board of Trustees is supported by an Advisory Board, which is chaired by Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. Members of the Board include Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises; Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance, and Dr. Wan Li Min, Chief Machine Intelligence Scientist at Alibaba.

Professor Sir Michael Brady said, "Students accepted into programmes in our first and second academic years will be trailblazers, embarking upon an exciting educational journey that is entirely unique to our University. They will be provided with the opportunity to obtain a skillset that will set them apart in the world of AI, giving them the knowledge and understanding required to not only exceed in their careers, but to reshape the future of our societies through the immense possibilities of artificial intelligence."

Eligible students will have graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field in order to be considered for MBZUAI’s MSc programmes, and must hold a relevant Master’s degree in order to be considered for the university’s PhD programmes. Full admissions requirements can be found on MBZUAI’s website.

Admissions for the Fall 2021 cohort closes on 15th April, 2021. Early admission by 15th January, 2021, is recommended for international students.