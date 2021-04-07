Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence lauds Dubai Police AI strategy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2021) Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, confirmed that artificial intelligence (AI) has played a major role in developing the performance and quality of security and community services, and has accelerated the adoption of innovative and proactive ideas that contribute to ensuring the safety, security, happiness of community members.

Al Olama made the remarks during his recent visit to the Dubai Police General Command, where he was welcomed by Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and several Dubai Police senior officers and directors.

Al Olama said that Dubai Police is one of the leading government agencies in developing best practices and innovating AI-based solutions and the tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. He added that Dubai Police has come up with new ideas that keep pace with the accelerating digital transformation and enhance readiness for future requirements and challenges.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri welcomed the visit of Al Olama and valued his efforts in cementing the cooperation and communication between government entities. He stressed that Dubai Police’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy aims at achieving the force’s mission and is in line with the futuristic vision of the Dubai government.

Al Marri explained that the strategy covers areas of crises and disaster management, operations, forensics, road security, criminal investigation, customers, and futuristic police centres.

Al Marri then accompanied Al Olama to the Security Media Department, where they were briefed on the AI strategy, and reviewed what the force has achieved in terms of digital transformation and data science.

They also reviewed the latest practices undertaken by the Dubai Police General Command in dealing with crises of various types, classifications and degrees, and how the force harnesses the latest AI systems to interconnect its general departments and police stations.

Al Olama then toured the Command and Control Centre where he was briefed about the latest services and initiatives that enhance security and safety in the emirate, as well as the centre’s equipment and latest additions such as the 3D map that covers Dubai, and the patrols dispatching system that ensures swift and efficient response to reports and emergency calls.

During the visit, Al Olama also learnt about the force’s "Smart Security Prediction" system that foresees crimes and analyses criminal data. The system is within the framework of Dubai Police’s keenness to foresee the future and reduce crime by using mathematical, predictive analytics, and other analytical techniques in law enforcement to identify potential criminal activity.

Al Olama then toured the eCrime Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation and learnt about the platform which allows members of the public, private and public entities to report issues and crimes in cyberspace such as suspicious emails, social media-related issues, hacking, online bullying, and cyber-extortion.

Al Olama and his delegation also visited the Government Initiatives Councils Complex that hosts nine councils established by Dubai Police to support the general and sub-departments in Dubai Police to come up with new and qualitative initiatives in line with the government's objectives and vision. He was also briefed on the force’s scholarship platform ‘Efaad’ which assisted 17,292 students since it was established in 2017.