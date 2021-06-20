Ministerial Development Council discusses government initiatives, projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2021) Chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Ministerial Development Council discussed the introduction of the National Manual for Measurement of Research and Development (R&D) Expenditures in government sector.

During the meeting, held today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the council discussed the manual that provides guidance on the measurement of financial and human resources for research and experimental development performed in the Government sector.

The council also discussed the empowerment of people of determination during emergencies and crises. This includes identifying and eliminating challenges and barriers created or accompanied by crises and emergency situations.

The step seeks to provide adequate accessibility to all types of services and facilities, in addition to improve research and data to monitor, evaluate and strengthen systems to include people of determination.