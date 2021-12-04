Ministry of Climate Change and Environment signs agreement with French Ministry of Agriculture and Food to enhance cooperation in food security

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food to collaborate on developing sustainable and resilient food systems that enhances food security for both countries. Signing the MoU coincided with the visit of the French President Emmanuel Macron to the UAE.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Xavier Chatel, France’s Ambassador to the UAE, signed the MoU at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speaking on the new partnership, Mariam Almheiri said: "Food security is a strategic priority for the UAE, and MOCCAE is keen to build synergies with relevant entities in other countries to ensure the nation is food-secure well into the future. The MoU with the French Ministry of Agriculture and Food aligns with our drive to enhance food security through multilateralism. Sharing of knowledge and best practices between our two countries, which are known for tackling challenges through innovation, will help us develop sustainable food systems and meet our respective food security targets. We look forward to working with our French counterparts and reaping the benefits of this partnership."

Xavier Chatel said: "It is my pleasure to sign this memorandum which shows France's willingness to support the UAE in its food security objectives. Our two countries share the ambition to promote innovative and sustainable agricultural production. The MoU offers great joint perspectives in the reduction of food waste, R&D, and knowledge sharing in food technology.

"

Under the terms of the agreement, the two ministries will collaborate to facilitate bilateral trade in agricultural and food products, as well as contribute to the development of sustainable agricultural production with a focus on innovation and the agroecological transition of production methods. They will also join forces to combat food waste and loss, and build capacities and share knowledge in food and agricultural technologies.

To achieve these objectives, the signatories will endeavor to streamline the supply chains for essential agricultural and food products. They will forge connections between agri-food companies, importers, and distributors in the two countries, encourage them to explore opportunities for partnerships, and promote all forms of mutually beneficial government and private sector cooperation.

To upscale food entrepreneurship, the two ministries agreed to jointly enhance their countries’ appeal to food startups through driving innovation in tackling food security challenges and creating attractive business opportunities, in addition to leveraging incubation programs and other incentives to support business expansion.

In addition, the MoU entails joint implementation of R&D and training programs in food security, sharing input for protocols to reduce food waste, and fostering sustainable agricultural production, particularly with regard to geographical indications and organic agriculture.

Representatives of the two ministries will hold regular meetings to monitor progress on the areas covered under the agreement.