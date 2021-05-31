Ministry of Culture launches creative literacy initiative

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) The UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth announced today the launch of its creative literacy initiative "Writings in Isolation" in celebration of the Emirati Writer's Day, which falls on May 26 of each year; applications are open to participate in the publication of the book.

In its new initiative, the Ministry of Culture proceeds from its role of promoting cultural achievement and establishing the status of the country as an incubator of creativity in various cultural fields. The initiative aims to focus on the importance of writing, literary, and creative compositions in recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic and the role of culture in promoting the values of solidarity and human convergence.

Noura bint Mohamed Al-Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said: "The Ministry is encouraging and motivating creators and performers by launching initiatives aimed at making their literary creations known, especially in corporation with the Emirati Writer's Day. Given the stage at which the world has passed during the Corona pandemic and the closures in many countries, the sense of isolation has dominated many.

'' She added: "Through the publication of Writings in Isolation, we seek to document this phase to serve as a witness to a pandemic that has greatly affected all parts of the world, and has cast a shadow over all the details of people's daily lives.'' After receiving the submissions, the Ministry will then produce a book "Writings in Isolation" and print 1,000 copies, which will be distributed to participating writers, government and private libraries, ministers, ambassadors, UAE and Arab media organizations, as well as holding signing parties at a number of book fairs and creative centres at the country.

The focus of the book comes in two parts, one for poetry and the other for narrative; it is divided into the categories of Nabti poetry, free poetry, prose poem and short stories. Participation will be made available to all Emirati and Arab creators’ residents in the UAE. The participation will be in Arabic.

The Ministry will receive requests for participation from 26 May to 26 July via the website. For details of criteria and conditions for participation, please visit the website www.mckd.gov.ae