Ministry Of Economy To Support EGA Ramp-Up Programme To Foster Entrepreneurship Ecosystem

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2023) Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced that the UAE Ministry of Economy is to support EGA Ramp-Up, the company’s programme to foster the entrepreneurship ecosystem in the UAE and help grow the national economy in line with the Entrepreneurial Nation strategy.

Abdulla Al Saleh, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy said, “The Ministry of Economy is committed to supporting the UAE's entrepreneurship, innovation and creativity ecosystem by strengthening collaboration with like-minded private and public sector partners.

"In line with the 'Projects of the 50' to drive the country's economic agenda and diversification programme, We are delighted to be partnering with EGA and look forward to supporting the EGA Ramp-Up programme to champion innovators and creative thinkers.”

Khalid Essa Buhumaid, Senior Vice President, Government Relations at EGA said, “Through EGA Ramp-Up, we aim to support entrepreneurs whose businesses will contribute to economic diversification and growth. We are honoured to partner with the Ministry of Economy on this programme, and together will work to support and boost even more entrepreneurs whose success will benefit both themselves and our nation.”

The EGA Ramp-Up programme is attracting aspiring and recently-established entrepreneurs to a series of informative online courses on effective entrepreneurship.

The programme will work even more closely with the most promising start-ups, providing mentoring support from a global network of experts. Start-ups aligned with EGA’s strategic objectives will be assessed for their eligibility to receive cash rewards and opportunities for collaboration with EGA.

The Ministry’s Entrepreneurial Nation platform will provide EGA Ramp-Up with greater access to budding entrepreneurs and support the programme’s outreach campaign. A member of the Entrepreneurial Nation team will join the EGA Ramp-Up evaluation panel which assesses entrepreneurs’ eligibility for support.

Applications for the EGA Ramp-Up programme are now open and more than 300 entrepreneurs have already registered for the first round. Applications will close on 27th January. To learn more about the programme and submit your application, please visit: www.ega.ae/en/ramp-up.

Entrepreneurship is one of the top priorities of the UAE and an important pillar of the 2071 Centennial plan. The National Agenda for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises aims to make the country a destination of choice for global entrepreneurship by 2031. EGA has partnered with C3 to deliver the programme. C3 is a UAE-based social enterprise that supports entrepreneurs across the region to unlock their growth potential and maximise their positive impact on the community and the environment.

