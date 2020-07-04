UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Energy Launches Platform For Businesses To Showcase Products To Fight COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Energy and Industry has announced the development of a new national platform dedicated to showcasing products and equipment that can be used in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The products will be listed on the digital platform for the industrial sector in the country, which was previously launched in coordination with the Departments of Economic Development, DED, of each of the seven emirates and members of the Industrial Coordination Council.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, said the COVID-19 platform is designed to support the healthcare system in the country and urged national businesses to register their COVID-19 related products on the platform.

He praised the flexibility shown by national manufacturers in re-designing production lines and raising production capacities to meet consumer needs during the current crisis, which had a great impact on the sustainability of product availability in the country.

The development of a unified database for national businesses and products will further enhance the country's readiness for any similar crisis that may arise in future.

Eng. Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry, said the pandemic had taken the global industrial sector largely by surprise and changed the strategic priorities to manufacture medical products and personal protective equipment as the demand for these products soared.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing the production capacities of the UAE’s industries to meet domestic needs and maintain the country's leading role in supporting regional and international supply chains with critical products.

Eng. Osama Amir, Assistant Under-Secretary for Industry Affairs, said the first phase of the platform will provide decision-makers and buyers with a directory of products that are vital to helping fight the pandemic and provides contact details of the manufacturers. Upon completion, the platform will provide production capacity data and will act as an effective link between domestic manufacturers and buyers from inside and outside the country.

The COVID-19 products directory will be hosted on the UAE Makes platform, the digital portal for the industrial sector, which allows investors and entrepreneurs to communicate with any party within the country's industrial ecosystem.

The UAE aims to attract investments in the industrial sector and facilitate decision-making by providing a comprehensive system of information, policies, regulations and procedures for industrial licences at a national level.

