Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Holds Farewell Event For Kyrgyz Ambassador

Ministry of Foreign Affairs holds farewell event for Kyrgyz Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation,MoFAIC, today held a farewell ceremony for Zhengyez Ashembekov, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the UAE, on the occasion of the end of his posting.

The ceremony, which was held at the Grand Hayat Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Cooperation Affairs, and Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of the Visits Affairs Department at the Ministry.

Al Shamsi praised the efforts of Ashembekov during his term of service in the UAE while highlighting the strong ties between the UAE and Kyrgyzstan.

Ashembekov thanked the Emirati officials in attendance and lauded their cooperation, which helped him succeed in his duties, while wishing the UAE and its people further prosperity.

During the event, Al Shamsi presented a symbolic gift to Ashembekov and wished him luck and success in his future endeavours.

The event was attended by numerous Arab and foreign diplomats in the UAE, along with several officials from the Ministry.

