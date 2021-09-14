Ministry Of Health Takes Part In G20 Health Ministers' Meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2021) The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), has taken part in the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting, which witnessed the participation of several ministers and officials of the health sector.

The UAE’s delegation was led by Dr. Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Dr. Youssef Mohammed Al Serkal, Director-General, Emirates Health Services; and Nasser Al Bdour, Assistant Under-Secretary and Office Manager of the Minister, also took part in the meeting along with members from G20 member states, representatives from the concerned international organizations, and the states invited to participate in the event.

The meeting concluded that the G20 countries are determined to surmount the COVID-19 pandemic no matter what, accelerate progress in the health-related sustainable development goals, and ensure that the world is prepared to confront, detect and respond to any future health emergencies.

The participants agreed to spare no effort to enhance global health security and share the G20 experiences as widely as possible, to ensure the adoption of an approach that strengthens the health systems capabilities in order to recover from the pandemic effects.

The participating delegations stressed the need to invest in healthcare sector in order to achieve and sustain universal health coverage, and promote a strong, comprehensive and accessible Primary health care system for all, highlighting the importance of mental health services, especially in times of health emergency.

They also affirmed their willingness to work hand in hand to ensure full implementation, monitoring, compliance and better support of the International Health Regulations, in addition to investing in developing and improving early warning of potential outbreaks, intensifying research initiatives and strengthening risk assessment approaches.

On the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, a session on mental health was also held, which dealt with the implications of COVID-19 for the mental health of individuals worldwide, as well as its impact on sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The principles and recommendations emphasised the importance of adopting a whole-of-society approach to mental health in time of the pandemic, protecting the mental health of frontline workers in the health and social care field, and adopting mental health approach based on innovative solutions and digital environments.

Al Owais, said, "The UAE's participation in G20 Health Ministers’ meeting comes as part of the wise leadership’s vision to support global efforts, strengthen joint cooperation, coordination and exchange experiences between the participating countries to confront the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also aims to empower and support health systems worldwide to deal with health emergencies efficiently and achieve SDGs in the health care area.

He pointed out the UAE has participated in all meetings held and has put forward a number of initiatives and views, which contribute to strengthening international cooperation to take coordinated measures to overcome the repercussions of the pandemic.

This stems from the UAE's firm belief in the importance of combining efforts and embracing a multilateral approach to address global issues, an approach that the UAE is keen to consolidate now more than ever, he went on to say.

Al Owais hailed the fruitful results of the discussions of the reports submitted by the participating countries and the recommendations made according to them, which contribute to strengthening joint international action to contain the repercussions of the pandemic.

He said that the UAE has demonstrated exceptional capabilities in managing and governing the pandemic as an exemplary model. All credit goes to the efficiency of the state's preventive health system, its proactiveness in taking wise measures, the implementation of the national resilience in all sectors, and the leadership in providing vaccines.

All these elements have contributed to preserving the national gains and enhancing confidence and optimism for the end of the pandemic and entering the recovery stage.

The minister of health indicated that the high-level meetings that brought together the G20 members reflect the seriousness and commitment to intensifying joint and effective frameworks to counter the repercussions of the pandemic on the comprehensive development.

He stressed that the UAE is moving steadily and confidently towards the recovery from the pandemic, thanks to guidance and support of the wise leadership, the efficiency of the country's health system, and the effective and integrated strategy in preserving the state's gains at all levels, within a participatory national framework among various state institutions.

The UAE has so far vaccinated more than 87 percent of the total eligible population free of charge, which reflects the efforts exerted to protect community members, he added.

Al Owais stressed that the UAE is eager to continue its humanitarian journey which knows no boundaries in support of peoples all over the world, noting that the country leads the "Hope Consortium" with the aim to oversee the safe distribution of billions of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.