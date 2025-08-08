- Home
'Ministry Of Higher Education' Sets August 11 As Deadline For Students To Accept University Offers
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2025) The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has set 11th August 2025 as the deadline for students applying for scholarships abroad for Fall 2025-2026 to accept or reject university admission offers via the ministry’s electronic portal.
Programme acceptance must be confirmed, and all remaining procedures completed by this date. Students are advised to complete all requirements on time to ensure seamless processing.
MoHESR urged students to activate their UAE Pass and use the “Student and Scholarship Registration” service on its website, and to meet all deadlines to avoid delays.
Applicants should monitor their accounts regularly, follow institutional instructions and complete any additional requirements promptly.
MoHESR offers streamlined smart services for students, cutting application time to just 90 seconds, reducing required documents by 86 percent and enabling registration at 59 higher education institutions.
