Ministry Of Tolerance, Twitter Organise Social Media Workshop For Arab Youth

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

Ministry of Tolerance, Twitter organise social media workshop for Arab youth

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Tolerance organised a virtual workshop, yesterday, for the Arab youth, in cooperation with Twitter middle East, to explore the best social media practices and enable them to benefit from Twitter’s capacities to promote human values, such as tolerance and coexistence.

Through the workshop, the ministry aims to make its participants ambassadors of tolerance and enable them to express their views on coexistence, human fraternity and acceptance.

Afra Al Sabri, Director-General of the Office of the Minister of Tolerance, participated in part of the workshop, where she welcomed everyone and urged them to benefit from such workshops, stressing that the ministry will continue supporting the Arab youth. The workshop was also attended by experts from Twitter Middle East.

The ministry recently trained a large group of "Champions of Tolerance" from various nationalities living in the UAE, as well as a group of Arab youth from 12 Arab countries, as part of the "Champions of Tolerance Programme."

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, said that organising such workshops is a unique opportunity to train numerous Arab youth on how to benefit from social media platforms, to deliver their message to their target audience.

He also stressed that the participation of experts from Twitter provided participants with a clear vision of the capacities of social media platforms and how to utilise them to achieve their desired outcomes, to promote the values of tolerance and human fraternity and combat extremism and hatred.

The ministry will organise such workshops through cooperating with social media sites, which have become key platforms for the youth from around the world, he added.

These workshops are the start of a prolonged partnership to promote the values of tolerance, which was embodied by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and adopted by the UAE’s leadership and people, Sheikh Nahyan further added.

He then highlighted the importance of providing the participants of such workshops with good knowledge of tolerance and human fraternity, which is constantly offered by the ministry while praising the commitment and determination of the workshop’s participants and their desire to improve their information and technology skills.

