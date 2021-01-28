UrduPoint.com
MoCCAE Explores Leveraging Innovation To Implement Circular Economy In UAE

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 06:45 PM

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement Circular Economy in UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, toured the headquarters of Industrial Innovation Group (IIG) in Sharjah, and explored IIG’s best practices in leveraging industrial innovation and applied technology to implement circular economy principles.

Sultan Alwan, Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE), and Saif Al Shara, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at MoCCAE, accompanied the Minister on the tour.

Dr. Al Nuaimi met with Saeed Matar Al-Qemzi, UAE Ambassador to Uzbekistan, and Bakhtiyor Ibragimov, Uzbekistan Ambassador to the UAE.

Moreover, he discussed the use of modern technologies to expedite the shift to circular economy and drive the UAE’s green recovery with Taryam Matar Mohamed Taryam, CEO of IIG.

He learned about the Group’s latest industrial innovations in the manufacturing of plant-based secondary raw materials, such as cellulose, hemp fiber, hemp oil, flooring, and feed.

The Minister praised IIG’s significant contribution to enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness and consolidating its position as a global technology hub.

The UAE Cabinet approved the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 that targets the adoption of the circular economy concept in four priority areas – green infrastructure, sustainable transportation, sustainable manufacturing, and sustainable food production and consumption.

