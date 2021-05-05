Modon and UAE Special Olympics sign MoU to accelerate sporting events for People of Determination

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) Modon Properties (Modon), a UAE developer specialising in creating leisure, recreational, and sports destinations, and the UAE Special Olympics, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop sports activities and events for People of Determination with intellectual disabilities in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU seeks to establish a cooperative relationship between the two parties, entailing knowledge exchange with regards to sports activities for People of Determination with intellectual disabilities. Through this partnership, the two companies will execute joint programmes, projects and initiatives at Modon’s latest project, Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District, ensuring People of Determination with intellectual disabilities and their families are given a unique and special experience at different leisure and sports locations.

Offering facilities and sports venues for People of Determination, Modon's cooperation stems from their objective and ongoing efforts to provide a variety of opportunities for People of Determination, ensuring optimal and inclusive experiences are provided and enjoyed.

Talal Al Hashimi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, commented, "The collaboration with Modon started with the successful launch of the Special Olympics UAE Learn to Cycle programme at the end of 2020. This community programme aims to teach People of Determination with intellectual disabilities an essential life skill and is hosted at the breathtaking Al Hudayriyat Island. Today, we are pleased to announce a major expansion in this partnership to include joint planning and hosting of various sporting events that enrich the lives of People of Determination and encourage them to practice sports in some of the finest facilities in the Capital Abu Dhabi.

"

Dr. Bushra Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the Department of Community Development (DCD), commented, "The MoU is in line with Abu Dhabi’s Strategy for People of Determination, launched in 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The strategy aims to create an inclusive community that empowers People of Determination and ensures that they have access to equal rights, services and opportunities throughout all phases of life.

"The MoU will facilitate access to sports programmes and highlight the importance of an inclusive sports environment for People of Determination and the role it plays in enhancing their quality of life. "

As part of the agreement, Special Olympics UAE will host events, community sports activities, and competitive activities throughout the year utilizing Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District’s facilities. Modon will provide the Special Olympics UAE and People of Determination access to the unrivalled amenities for planned activities at 321Sports and Hudayriyat Courts including the football courts, outdoor tennis courts, basketball courts, badminton courts, 5K and 10K cycling track, and Hudayriyat Beach for swimming competitions, duathlons and triathlons.

Hudayriyat Leisure and Entertainment District is a thrilling sports and adventure hub added to Abu Dhabi’s tourism portfolio in November 2020. Located on the west coast of Abu Dhabi, the District is surrounded by exceptional views of the Capital’s skyline. Built to the highest international standards, the island features a wide range of cultural and entertainment experiences as well as environmental features.