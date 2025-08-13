Aseefa Urges Govt To Reconsider Closure Of Utility Stores
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 13, 2025 | 03:55 PM
First Lady expresses concern over government’s move, saying it is deeply regrettable that thousands of people are being rendered jobless
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13rd, 2025) First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday urged the Federal government to reconsider the closure of Utility Stores, warning that the decision has caused widespread unemployment and affected millions of families.
Speaking during the question hour in the National Assembly, Aseefa Bhutto expressed concern over the government’s move, saying it is deeply regrettable that thousands of people are being rendered jobless. She described the closure as unfair and called on the government to address the issue urgently, emphasizing that it directly impacts the economic stability of ordinary citizens.
The Utility Stores Corporation has completely suspended operations across the country. Following federal directives, all buying and selling activities at Utility Stores were halted from August 1, and all goods, including food and other supplies, have been moved to warehouses.
Additionally, the corporation’s ERP system has been fully shut down since August 1, effectively ending all digital operations of Utility Stores nationwide.
Recent Stories
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global standards.Chaudhry Salik ..5 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects four more meters7 minutes ago
-
Our forefathers sacrificed for this country and we played our part as well7 minutes ago
-
Grand musical night "Mera Pakistan" marks 78th Independence Day celebrations7 minutes ago
-
State-of-the-art upgraded Karachi station set to be inaugurated on September 10: Minister7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s economy accelerates with robust reforms, enhanced export and global confidence; says Fi ..7 minutes ago
-
PFC, ChenOne celebrate Independence Day with patriotic zeal17 minutes ago
-
Cake cut at e-Khidmat Markaz to mark Independence Day17 minutes ago
-
Cake cutting ceremony held in Larkano Press Club27 minutes ago
-
Sports Galla of Net Ball match held in Larkana as part of Maarka e Haq27 minutes ago
-
DIGP Shaheed Benazirabad Range for ensuring extraordinary security arrangements on Independence Day27 minutes ago