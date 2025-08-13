Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores

(@Abdulla99267510)

First Lady expresses concern over government’s move, saying it is deeply regrettable that thousands of people are being rendered jobless

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13rd, 2025) First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday urged the Federal government to reconsider the closure of Utility Stores, warning that the decision has caused widespread unemployment and affected millions of families.

Speaking during the question hour in the National Assembly, Aseefa Bhutto expressed concern over the government’s move, saying it is deeply regrettable that thousands of people are being rendered jobless. She described the closure as unfair and called on the government to address the issue urgently, emphasizing that it directly impacts the economic stability of ordinary citizens.

The Utility Stores Corporation has completely suspended operations across the country. Following federal directives, all buying and selling activities at Utility Stores were halted from August 1, and all goods, including food and other supplies, have been moved to warehouses.

Additionally, the corporation’s ERP system has been fully shut down since August 1, effectively ending all digital operations of Utility Stores nationwide.