A Smartphone Screen That Even The Sun Can’t Outshine

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2025 | 03:26 PM

Sun's Out, Screen's Out. No Compromises.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) It's 2 PM, you're vibing at your favorite café, and your friend just dropped the meme of the century in the group chat. Usually? Cue the awkward squint-and-tilt dance with your phone screen. But the Infinix HOT 60 Series said "not today" to that struggle.

Thanks to its Super AMOLED display with 4500 nit brightness, you're getting vivid visuals that absolutely refuse to fade, even when the sun is doing the absolute most. The colors stay bold, the text stays crisp, and your entire screen keeps that premium glow.

While others are doing the "hand-over-screen" thing just to read a notification, you're out here living in full color, one scroll and snap at a time. The HOT 60 Series doesn't just survive the sunlight showdown, it completely dominates it.

Why settle for dim when your phone can stay this lit?

