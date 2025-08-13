Open Menu

Pakistan, Azerbaijan Vow To Strengthen Military Ties

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 13, 2025 | 02:37 PM

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13rd, 2025) First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.

The meeting encompassed discussions on matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on the prevailing global and regional security landscape.

During the meeting, the COAS reaffirmed Pakistan's deep fraternal bonds with Azerbaijan and reiterated the resolve to further consolidate bilateral relations. The COAS also congratulated the visiting dignitary on the successful conclusion of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The visiting dignitary praised Pakistan Armed Forces for their professionalism and success in Marka-e-Haq, Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. The delegation also extended the best wishes for the upcoming Independence Day and Victory Celebrations.

Asim Munir thanked Azerbaijan's leadership and people for standing together with the people of Pakistan during Marka-e-Haq and also for sending the Azeri Contingent for participating in the Independence Day ceremony.

Both the military leaders expressed a shared commitment to advancing defence cooperation and promoting joint efforts for regional peace and stability.

On the occasion, First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army conferred upon Field Marshal Asim Munir, Azerbaijan's prestigious Patriotic War Medal for "Services in the Field of Military Cooperation", on behalf of President Illham Aliyev, in recognition of his exceptional contributions in Azerbaijan-Pakistan bilateral military cooperation.

He commended Pakistan's unwavering efforts in combating terrorism and reaffirmed Azerbaijan's determination to enhance collaboration in defence and security. The visiting dignitary conveyed gratitude for Pakistan's warm hospitality and steadfast support for Azerbaijan.

Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, Colonel General Karim Valiyev was presented with the guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army. He also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

More Stories From Pakistan