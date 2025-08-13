Pakistan, Azerbaijan Vow To Strengthen Military Ties
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 13, 2025 | 02:37 PM
First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army conferred upon Field Marshal Asim Munir, Azerbaijan's prestigious Patriotic War Medal for "Services in the Field of Military Cooperation
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13rd, 2025) First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.
The meeting encompassed discussions on matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on the prevailing global and regional security landscape.
During the meeting, the COAS reaffirmed Pakistan's deep fraternal bonds with Azerbaijan and reiterated the resolve to further consolidate bilateral relations. The COAS also congratulated the visiting dignitary on the successful conclusion of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The visiting dignitary praised Pakistan Armed Forces for their professionalism and success in Marka-e-Haq, Operation Bunyanum Marsoos. The delegation also extended the best wishes for the upcoming Independence Day and Victory Celebrations.
Asim Munir thanked Azerbaijan's leadership and people for standing together with the people of Pakistan during Marka-e-Haq and also for sending the Azeri Contingent for participating in the Independence Day ceremony.
Both the military leaders expressed a shared commitment to advancing defence cooperation and promoting joint efforts for regional peace and stability.
On the occasion, First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army conferred upon Field Marshal Asim Munir, Azerbaijan's prestigious Patriotic War Medal for "Services in the Field of Military Cooperation", on behalf of President Illham Aliyev, in recognition of his exceptional contributions in Azerbaijan-Pakistan bilateral military cooperation.
He commended Pakistan's unwavering efforts in combating terrorism and reaffirmed Azerbaijan's determination to enhance collaboration in defence and security. The visiting dignitary conveyed gratitude for Pakistan's warm hospitality and steadfast support for Azerbaijan.
Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, Colonel General Karim Valiyev was presented with the guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army. He also laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025
Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties10 seconds ago
-
25th death anniversary of Nazia Hassan observed today7 minutes ago
-
Chakri Police arrest 2 murder case POs7 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 makes arrangements for Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq celebrations7 minutes ago
-
Nation proud of armed forces’ historic victory: Attaullah Tarar7 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 8 law breakers7 minutes ago
-
C&W Minister Inspects damaged bridge on Badiana–Zafarwal Road17 minutes ago
-
PERA conducts Anti-Encroachment operation in Gujrat37 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 7,000 Kg hazardous meat37 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 on high alert amid heavy rainfall,flood risks37 minutes ago
-
Independence Day to mark victory in Maarka-e-Haq, says Info Minister47 minutes ago
-
Hameed Lon extends Independence day greetings, lauds ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ as a symbol of Pakistan’ ..47 minutes ago