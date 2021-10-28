UrduPoint.com

MoFAIC Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Russia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary at the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received a copy of the credentials of Timur Zabirov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UAE.

Belhoul wished the Ambassador success in the performance of his duties and in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Russia.

Ambassador Zabirov expressed his pleasure at representing his country in the United Arab Emirates, which enjoys a prestigious regional and international position thanks to the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

