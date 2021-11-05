UrduPoint.com

Mohamed Bin Zayed Attends Indonesian National Day Celebration; Visits Egyptian, Jordanian Pavilions At Expo 2020 Dubai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 10:00 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed attends Indonesian National Day Celebration; visits Egyptian, Jordanian pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, attended the Indonesian National Day Celebration at the Indonesian Pavilion at Al Wasl Plaza at the Expo 2020 Dubai today.

Themed "Land of Diversity", the ceremony featured folkloric arts and cultural performances that mirrored the rich variety of the Indonesian cultures and heritage.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the Indonesian president and his people on this occasion, wishing the friendly Asian nation further progress and prosperity.

As part of his tour of the world's greatest show, Sheikh Mohamed also visited the pavilions of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, where he was briefed on the cultures, history and ancient civilizations of the two countries, as well as their technological innovations in the fields of sustainability, socio-economic development, and investment. Visitors of the two pavilions may enjoy virtual tours to the two countries to learn about their history and plans to build up a brighter future for their peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed wished continued success to the organisers of the two pavilions and hailed their distinctive participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, where, he said, they've best reflected their deeply rooted history and civilisations as well as efficiently showcased their plans for development and ambitious visions for the future.

"I was delighted to have caught glimpses of the revered history and cultures of the two brotherly countries and their key deliverables in the fields of sustainability and development, in addition to their rich experience in the fields of promoting economic development, tourism, investment and other related areas," Sheikh Mohamed said.

His Highness was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan is the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, and Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

Related Topics

World Egypt UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Tours Progress Indonesia Joko Widodo May 2020 Best Asia Arab Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

Workshop held on effective use of social media for ..

Workshop held on effective use of social media for youth

30 seconds ago
 SECP registers 2,017 new companies in October

SECP registers 2,017 new companies in October

32 seconds ago
 Chairman NHA holds E-Kacheri

Chairman NHA holds E-Kacheri

33 seconds ago
 Russian National Danchenko to Be Arraigned in US C ..

Russian National Danchenko to Be Arraigned in US Court November 10 - Document

35 seconds ago
 Iceland tightens Covid rules as cases surge

Iceland tightens Covid rules as cases surge

37 seconds ago
 Federal Minister Asad Umar meets Governor Balochis ..

Federal Minister Asad Umar meets Governor Balochistan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.