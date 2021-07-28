UrduPoint.com
Mohamed Bin Zayed, British PM Reviews Latest Regional, Global Developments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:15 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM reviews latest regional, global developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, discussed during a telephone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ways of enhancing relations of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the British Prime Minister exchanged views on an array of regional and global developments of mutual interest.

