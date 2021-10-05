Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive of the Year for 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said that the United Arab Emirates is always betting on quality over quantity, affirming that the Emiratis are a "source of pride and joy for our nation and people thanks to their proven track record of excellence."

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed made the statements in recognition of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), who was today honored with the ‘Energy Executive of the Year Award for 2021’ by Energy Intelligence, validating the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) vision for a sustainable energy future.

"I extend my congratulations to Dr Sultan Al Jaber on being named Energy Executive of the Year for 2021. ADNOC continues to drive innovation and efficiency in the energy sector and remains a crucial pillar of our nation’s economic success," Sheikh Mohamed said.

"It's an incentive for every Emirati to vie for such awards, which carry over an inspirational message for everyone to unlock potential, do one's utmost and notch up more successes and milestones," he added.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said the congratulations of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed are "the real recognition" and that His Highness' words are a source of pride and honour for him and his colleagues.

"Such accomplishments and good results, whether they are gained on a regional or a global level, would not have been achieved but for the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, his directives, support, constant follow-up and care for details," he added.

"This country, which is founded by late Sheikh Zayed, God bless his soul, is like no other. It's a unique nation in all aspects and areas of life. Late Sheikh Zayed founded an efficient education sector and instilled in us love of and loyalty and commitment to our nation, and established well-founded values, tenable principles and national consciousness and patriotism among his people."

Dr Al Jaber promised Sheikh Mohamed to continue working and making more achievements .

"We are at your beck and call. On behalf of my colleagues wherever we work, we vow that we'll continue to work in the service of this country, its people and leadership. God Willing, your Highness will continue to witness the best deliverables and accomplishments in all fields we are working at."