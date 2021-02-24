Mohamed bin Zayed continues tours of IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today continued his tours of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), convening at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 21 to 25 February.

Sheikh Mohamed visited a number of the companies participating in the global event and was briefed on the latest Arab and foreign military and defence systems, products, and solutions on display.

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged talk during his tour with the exhibitors and participants on the significance of such events in promoting their businesses and shedding light on the latest defence products and solutions and their future projects in this field.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed during the tour were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.