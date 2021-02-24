UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mohamed Bin Zayed Continues Tours Of IDEX 2021

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 09:30 PM

Mohamed bin Zayed continues tours of IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, today continued his tours of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), convening at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 21 to 25 February.

Sheikh Mohamed visited a number of the companies participating in the global event and was briefed on the latest Arab and foreign military and defence systems, products, and solutions on display.

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged talk during his tour with the exhibitors and participants on the significance of such events in promoting their businesses and shedding light on the latest defence products and solutions and their future projects in this field.

Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed during the tour were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Tours February Event From Arab Court

Recent Stories

ADIO accelerates private sector investment, innova ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh Election Commission issues list of validly n ..

2 minutes ago

Japan Grapples With Second Forest Fire in One Week ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Consulate in New York Still Experiencing S ..

3 minutes ago

Nornickel Partially Suspends Operations at Oktyabr ..

3 minutes ago

NAB sacks 11,exonerates 25 staffers in lat three y ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.