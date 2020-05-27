Mohamed bin Zayed establishes ATRC’s board

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2020) ABU DHABI, 27th May 2020 (WAM) - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued Decision No.

12 for 2020 to establish the board of the Advanced Technology Research Council and appointed H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the board’s Chair.

The decision also Names Sara Awad Issa Musallam, Mohammad Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, and Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri as board members.

The board will also include the Council’s General Secretary who will be appointed separately by the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.