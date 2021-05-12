Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Arab leaders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, exchanged, over phone calls, Eid Al-Fitr greetings with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia; King Mohammed VI of Morocco; President Kais Saied of Tunisia; and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia.

Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his wishes of further wellbeing, prosperity and development to their countries.

On their part, the Arab leaders reciprocated the greetings and wished more progress, safety and security to the UAE people under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They also wished more prosperity and development to the Arab and Islamic nations.