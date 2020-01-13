Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President witness exchange of MoUs, agreements

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, today attended exchanging of 16 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, between a number of entities and institutions in the UAE and Indonesia including education, health, energy, ports, environment, agriculture and Islamic Affairs and Awqaf to enhance cooperation in various scenes.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health and Protection and its Indonesian counterpart was exchanged by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention and Retno Marsudi, Indonesia's Minister for Foreign Affairs.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Education and Culture in Indonesia was exchanged by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education and Retno Marsudi, Indonesia's Minister for Foreign Affairs.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and Indonesia's Ministry Agriculture was exchanged by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Retno Marsudi, Indonesia's Minister for Foreign Affairs.

A Memorandum of Understanding between Supreme National Security Council and National Agency for Combating Terrorism of Indonesia regarding cooperation in combating terrorism was exchanged by Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council and Suhardi Alius, Head of National Agency for Combating Terrorism.

A Memorandum of Understanding between General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Indonesian Counterpart was exchanged by Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments and Religious Affairs Minister Fachrul Razi.

A Memorandum of Understanding to explore potential development of a Crude to Petrochemicals complex in Balongan, Indonesia between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, and Indonesia’s Pertamina and Chandra Asri. Pertamina was exchanged by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and ADNOC Group CEO and Alim Marcus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Masbion Group.

An agreement between ADNOC and Pertamina was exchanged by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and ADNOC Group CEO and Nicke Widyawati, Pertamina President Director and CEO.

A Memorandum of Understanding to supply naphtha between ADNOC and Chandra Asri was exchanged by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and ADNOC Group CEO and Edi Rivai.

General Manager - Technical Services and Product Development. Chandra Asri Petrochemical.

An agreement to purchase energy between a group of Indonesian companies and Masdar was exchanged by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and ADNOC Group CEO and Zulkifli Zaini Director of PT PLN, Indonesia’s state electricity company.

Agreement of the joint venture between DP World and Maspion International Container Port in Gresik, East Java, to construct Maspion International Container Port with a capacity of capacity of 3 million TEUs annually was exchanged by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Alim Marcus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Masbion Group.

A Memorandum of Understanding between Emirates Global Aluminium and Indonesia Asahan Aluminium was exchanged by Abdulla Jassem bin Kalban, Managing Director & CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium, EGA, and CEO of Indonesia Asahan Aluminium.

A Memorandum of Understanding aims at assessing cooperation opportunities in oil refining field in Indonesia between Mubadala Investment Company and Indonesia's energy company, PT Pertamina was exchanged by Mubadala's Petroleum & Petrochemicals CEO, Musabbeh Al Kaabi and Nicke Widyawati, CEO of Pertamina.

A Memorandum of Understanding with the Indonesian Agency of Agricultural Research And Development on cooperation in research and development for agricultural crop marketing in West Java, Indonesia was exchanged by Dr Abdulmonem Al Marzooqi, CEO of Elite Agro LLC and Director General of Indonesia's Ministry of Agriculture.

A Memorandum of Understanding with Indonesian Agency for Agricultural Research and Development regarding cooperation in the field of research and development for marketing agricultural crops in Limbang, West Java was exchanged by Musabbeh Al Kaabi and Nicke Widyawati, CEO of Pertamina.

A Memorandum of Understanding between Saal. AI and Telkom Indonesia on K-12 was exchanged by Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi, Managing Director of Saal. AI and Chairman of Human Resources of Telkom Indonesia.

A Letter of Intent between the Government of West Java and LuLu Group International regarding improving the absorption of the workforce in West Java Provincial Government through the empowerment and capacity building programme was exchanged by Yusuff Ali M. A Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International and Deputy Governor of West Java Uu Ruzhanul Ulum.

A Memorandum of Understanding to develop a logistical complex, dry port and an internal container warehouse in Subang, West Java, Indonesia.