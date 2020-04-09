Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution restructuring Board of Trustees of Khalifa Science and Technology University

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2020) His highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution restructuring the Board of Trustees of Khalifa Science and Technology University, under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Board of Trustees includes Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi as Deputy Chairman, with the Chairman of Government Support Department, CEO of ADNOC, Chairman of the Board of SEHA, CEO of Emirates Telecommunications Group, CEO of Edge Holding Company, Deputy CEO of Mubadala and CEO of Corporate and Human Resources Affairs, Director General of Emirates Space Agency, Jeff Simons, Dr. Steven Walker and Professor Sir John Auraily, as members of the board.

The tenure of the Board of Trustees will be renewable every three years.