Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Bahrain discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, met today to discuss ways to enhance the strong historical relations and collaboration between their countries.

This came following King Hamad's reception of Sheikh Mohammed and the accompanying delegation, which included H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, at Al Sakhir Palace, in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.