Mohamed Bin Zayed Offers Condolences To King Of Jordan On Death Of Prince Muhammad Bin Talal

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 01:30 AM

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Jordan on death of Prince Muhammad bin Talal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, made a telephone call on Friday to HM King Abdullah II of Jordan to offer his condolences over the sad demise of Prince Muhammad bin Talal.

During the call, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed extended sincerest condolences and consolation of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to King Abdullah, to the Hashemite Royal Family, and to the people of Jordan, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in eternal peace.

The King of Jordan expressed deepest thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for his sincere feelings and condolences over the passing of the late Prince Muhammad bin Talal.

More Stories From Middle East

